BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,345,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373,545 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.70% of Graphic Packaging worth $242,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,222,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,117 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $44,322,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

