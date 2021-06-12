BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,699 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.94% of Beam Therapeutics worth $247,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $88.76 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

