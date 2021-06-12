BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,897,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Under Armour worth $241,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $19,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $19,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $12,862,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 2,299.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 570,229 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.