BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 431.4% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $6,400,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,674 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,080,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFL opened at $14.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

