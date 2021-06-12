BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the May 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $14.71 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

