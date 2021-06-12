BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Stake Boosted by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust makes up 2.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BST. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $62.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

