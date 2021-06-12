Blank Wallet Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00058467 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00172960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00197006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.51 or 0.01148942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,533.03 or 0.99450433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.