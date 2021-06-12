BLAST (BLAST) Market Cap Reaches $25,677.28

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $25,677.28 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008358 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000171 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

