BLAST Hits Market Cap of $33,568.35 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. BLAST has a market cap of $33,568.35 and approximately $52.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008251 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.