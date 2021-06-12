Block-Logic Market Cap Achieves $674,551.20 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $674,551.20 and approximately $28,825.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

