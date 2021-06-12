Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Market Capitalization Hits $6.64 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $317,634.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00786148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.32 or 0.08286264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00086332 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,022,844 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

