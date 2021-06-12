Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $63,038.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00004624 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.41 or 0.00786765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.86 or 0.08226115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00086291 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 647,493 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

