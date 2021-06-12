Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Tops $1.66 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00004630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $55,208.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.00791350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.57 or 0.08354206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00086928 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 647,493 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.