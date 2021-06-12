Blockpass Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $689,045.51 and approximately $736.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00061182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.18 or 0.00785093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.69 or 0.08293330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00086774 BTC.

About Blockpass

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

