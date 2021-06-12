Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00007633 BTC on exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $103.51 million and approximately $53,169.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00061182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.18 or 0.00785093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.69 or 0.08293330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00086774 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

