Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $9,344.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

