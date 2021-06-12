Bob’s Repair Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $8,378.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00786876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.55 or 0.08214852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00086228 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.