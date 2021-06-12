BOLT Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. BOLT has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $89,069.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOLT has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00061002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00021454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.94 or 0.00790046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.08307521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00086017 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.