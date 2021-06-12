BOMB (BOMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $206,168.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00004375 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $206,168.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 37.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.40 or 1.00559919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00032877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00064075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000983 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009470 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,281 coins and its circulating supply is 905,493 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

