Bonded Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $256,395.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $256,395.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00061642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.23 or 0.00796777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.18 or 0.08337757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086884 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.