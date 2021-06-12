BonFi Market Cap Tops $1.49 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One BonFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. BonFi has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1.48 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BonFi

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

