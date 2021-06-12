BonusCloud Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $47,809.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.55 or 0.00789085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.67 or 0.08313488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00086964 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,954,179 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

