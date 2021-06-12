Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,395.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,304.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,354.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $901,810,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

