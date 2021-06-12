Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $12.15 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $727,494.62 and approximately $9,325.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $12.15 or 0.00033887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00058666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00173611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00195763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.49 or 0.01130486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.59 or 1.00025871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

