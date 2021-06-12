BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $39.05 million and $1.87 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $373.54 or 0.01051715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.37 or 0.00795021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.19 or 0.08281003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086649 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,553 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

