Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.21 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.21 million and $751,145.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00458871 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003698 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00016496 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.77 or 0.01162168 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,429,066 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.