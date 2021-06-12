Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $2,908,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,009 shares of company stock worth $9,309,362. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

