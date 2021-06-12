Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after buying an additional 226,091 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at $27,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.97. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

