Bottos (BTO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,153.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $71,153.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00799846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.43 or 0.08380302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00086824 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.