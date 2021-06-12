Bottos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $71,463.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $71,463.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bottos has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.58 or 0.00789051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.18 or 0.08279474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00086714 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.