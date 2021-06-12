Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 505 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 125,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 107,673 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,971,319 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,350,939,000 after purchasing an additional 85,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.77. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.