Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00787618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.27 or 0.08272688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086208 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

