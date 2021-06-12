Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Critical Analysis

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 7.62 $978.56 million N/A N/A Nikola $90,000.00 76,800.75 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -14.75

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brilliance China Automotive and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Nikola 0 6 4 0 2.40

Nikola has a consensus target price of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 62.08%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.