Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 61,205 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 721.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,685 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,205 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 20.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.82.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.