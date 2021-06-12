Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,652 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 399,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NYSE T opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.