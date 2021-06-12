Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1,483.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.54. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $105.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

