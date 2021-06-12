Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $4.77 Million in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.