Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $5.79 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fastenal by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

