Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 10,340 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.60 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $1,037,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

