Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 133,505 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133,505 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in American International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in American International Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

AIG stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

