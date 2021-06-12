Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 905 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $276.74 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

