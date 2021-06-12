Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 967 ($12.63). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 944.50 ($12.34), with a volume of 217,479 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 991.11 ($12.95).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 901.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46 shares of company stock valued at $40,816.

About Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

