Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,782,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 10.03% of Brixmor Property Group worth $602,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,800 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRX opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

