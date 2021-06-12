Brokerages Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

GOEV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,008. Canoo has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $16,735,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

