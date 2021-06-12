Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million.

TAST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 71,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,342. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $316.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

