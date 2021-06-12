Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 354,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $465.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

