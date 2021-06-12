Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). EverQuote also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,026 shares of company stock valued at $830,273 in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in EverQuote by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 180.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,506 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $33.90 on Friday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $965.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

