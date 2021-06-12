Brokerages Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion and a PE ratio of -175.69. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 766.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Li Auto by 252.7% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $129,735,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

