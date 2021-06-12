Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to Announce -$3.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce ($3.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.20) and the highest is ($2.82). Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($15.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.40) to ($13.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

NYSE:MSGE traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $89.59. 154,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.17. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,624,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

