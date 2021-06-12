Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 1,341,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,159. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

